Emil Leonard Sabol



Born to Eternal Life Thu., June 11, 2020, age 93 years. Beloved husband of Betty Paulson Sabol for 56 years. Cherished father of Deborah A. (James G. Williams) Sabol-Williams and Sharon (Christopher Rollo) Sabol. Loving grandfather of Jack G. (Sarah) Kolb-Williams, Thomas (Jaclyn Stano) Rollo, Ted J. (Molly McManus) Sabol-Williams, and James (Jennifer Rietzler) Rollo. Dearest brother of Dorothy (John) Novakovich and brother-in-law of Beatrice (the late Charles) Reiter, Edwin (Georgette) Paulson, and Gladys (the late Robert) Paulson. He was preceded in death by his loving parents Matthew Sabol and Julia Boldyzar Sabol; father-in-law John Edwin Paulson and mother-in-law Ellen Nilsson Paulson; brothers John (Catherine) Sabol, Matthew Sabol, infant William Sabol, and twin Leonard Sabol; sisters Ann (William) Bantz, Irene (Emil) Shimo, Julie (George) Major, Mildred (Wilfred) Tunney, and Mary (Phillip) Rutan; and brother-in-law Donald (Edna) Paulson. Loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Private services with military honors will be held in Wauwatosa, WI, and in Emil's hometown, Monessen, PA.



Emil (Sonny) enjoyed regular visits to the Zoo in all seasons and weather, watching the animals and happy children. Like many eastern Europeans, his father and uncles immigrated to Monessen from Slovakia in 1906.



If desired, memorials in Emil's name to the following nonprofit organizations would be appreciated: Zoological Society of Milwaukee, 10005 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, WI, 53226 and/or Greater Historical Society of Monessen, 505 Donner Avenue, Monessen, PA, 15062. Insert "Emil L. Sabol" in the check's note field. Thank you.









