Emil O. Schuster
Sheboygan -
Emil O. Schuster, 83, a lifelong resident of Sheboygan, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Emil was born October 11, 1936, in Sheboygan at St. Nicholas Hospital to the late Otto and Frances (Peschl) Schuster.
He was a graduate (Class of '55) of Sheboygan North High School where he participated in track as a high hurdler, competing at the State track meet. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 - 1959, stationed at Thule Air Base (Greenland), Ramey Air Base (Puerto Rico), and Schilling Air Base (Salina, Kansas). He married Mary Jo Frank at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Salina, Kansas, on August 19, 1961. Emil was employed at Curt G. Joa for 32 years, retiring in 1999. Emil was a member of the D'Werdenfelser Schuhplattlers, a Vorplattler (lead dancer), and honorary president. He won 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place medals in international dance competitions. He was a member of the Bavarian Sick Benefit Society (Bayern Verein), Catholic Order of Foresters, and an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus. Emil was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church where he sang in the funeral choir; he was also an usher. Emil also enjoyed fishing, golfing, card playing (especially Bavarian Sheepshead), Eisstockschießen (a Bavarian form of curling), and bowling; he was proud to have bowled a perfect 300 game.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary Jo, children Rodney (Carrie) Schuster of Swanton, Ohio; John (Joy) Schuster of Janesville, Wisconsin; Cathy (Matt) Czerwan of Appleton, Wisconsin; Josephine Schuster (Brian O'Broin) of Bloomfield, New Jersey; grandchildren Jessica Schuster, Joseph Schuster, Julia Schuster, Michael Czerwan, Nick Czerwan, Ana O'Broin, and Fiona O'Broin.
Emil was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Frances Schuster and Dorothy Hellauer, and grandson Jordan Czerwan.
Due to current health directives a private funeral Mass will be limited to immediate family only at St. Dominic's Catholic Church on Wednesday May 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Matthew J. Widder, officiating. Emil's Mass will be recorded and available to view online. Please visit reinboldfh.com and go to Emil's obituary for further details. Entombment will take place at the Calvary Mausoleum.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining our "Hugs from Home" program where your message will be attached to a ribbon to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.reinboldfh.com. Kindly send all hugs by 12 noon Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020