|
|
Emma Hirsch
Sheboygan - Emma Hirsch, 90, of Sheboygan, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at her home. She was born February 27, 1929 in Lithuania to David and Mary (Syrugys) Juska. On January 23, 1947 she was united in marriage to Edmund Hirsch in Germany. He preceded her in death in 2002. In 1950 Edmund and Emma along with their three children and one on the way came to Sheboygan. They became citizens in 1952.
Emma worked for the Kohler Company for several years. She had a strong faith, and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sheboygan for over 50 years. She enjoyed her weekly Braille Group where they made Bibles for the blind.
Emma was a talented seamstress and an excellent cook, making many delicious Lithuanian and German meals. She enjoyed entertaining her family and friends and creating lasting memories with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also had a heart of gold and loved her work as a caregiver. Volunteering her time to spend with those in need.
She is survived by her children; Elvera Bethke of Onalaska, Edmund (Sandra) Hirsch Jr. of Thurmont, MD, and Harold (Diane) Hirsch of Colorado Springs, CO, five grandchildren; Chad Hirsch, Gregory (Amber) Bethke, Melanie (Jason) Towner, Natalie Hirsch and Daniel Hirsch, four great-grandchildren; Hudson and Norah Bethke, and Greyson and Dylan Towner, a sister Else in Germany, and her beloved cat Taffy. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Withold, four brothers; August, Michael, Johan, and Willie and by her sister Bertha.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 3:00PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1634 Illinois Ave. Sheboygan, with Pastor Wayne King officiating. Burial will follow at Lutheran Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the time of service at CHURCH.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 15, 2019