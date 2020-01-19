|
|
Emma Starck
Sheboygan - Emma Starck, 97, of Sheboygan, passed away Friday morning, January 17, 2020 at Terrace Place surrounded by her family.
Born May 14, 1922 in Sheboygan, Emma was a daughter of the late Gottfried and Marie Kraemer Weinberger. She attended Trinity Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School. On April 20, 1946, she was united in marriage to Gerhard R. Starck at Trinity Lutheran Church. They were married for 65 years before Gary preceded her in death on August 19, 2011.
Emma worked as a telephone operator for the telephone company "Ma Bell" in Sheboygan and General Telephone in Plymouth until her retirement in 1985. She previously worked at Handknit Hosiery (Wigwam Mills) and the Sheboygan Falls Creamery. She was an active member of St. John's United Church of Christ for many years. She served on the Altar Guild, the Women's Guild, as an usher, and the Mother's Club. She also belonged to Christian Women and the Post 9156 Auxiliary, serving as a chaplain and educator. She enjoyed meeting with the fellow retirees in the Pioneer Club. She was an avid baseball fan, especially the Milwaukee Braves and the Brewers. She also played center field for Dick's Club women's softball team.
She loved to bake and share her favorite cakes and recipes. Emma and Gary enjoyed traveling, especially over seas.
She is survived by her three daughters, Cathleen (Art) Wille, Neenah, Judith Rasmussen, Mead, WA, and Carol (Terry) Steward, Chippewa Falls; her five grandchildren, Amanda (Adric) Arndt, Woodland Park, CO, Tim (Kim) Rasmussen, Huffman, TX, Dallas (Janet) Steward, Hancock, MI, Elizabeth (Matthew) Hanutke, Chippewa Falls, and Emily (Kent) Dorney, Chippewa Falls; 10 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Violet Weinberger, Sheboygan, and LaVerne Starck, Howards Grove; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Besides her parents and her husband, Gary, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Taylona Arndt, her sisters, Marie and Emma Weinberger, two brothers, Gottfried "Fritz" and Henry Weinberger, an infant brother, Christian; her in-laws, Esther Weinberger and Melvin Starck.
Funeral services for Emma will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at St. John's UCC, 13th & Lincoln Avenue. The Rev. Gregory Whelton will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the church on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in Lutheran Cemetery on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
A memorial fund has been established in her name for St. John's UCC, The Post 9156, Compassus Hospice and Terrace Place.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jill Schmitt and staff and the nurses and staff of Terrace Place and Compassus Hospice for all of their exceptional loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Emma's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020