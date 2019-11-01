|
Emmanuel Zamora Bustamante
Sheboygan - Emmanuel Zamora Bustamante, 24, of Sheboygan, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, in Chicago, IL.
Emmanuel was born on December 18, 1994, in Ciudad Juarez Chihuahua, Mexico to Carlos Zamora Rios & Marcela Bustamante Salazar. He attended of Sheboygan South High School and later graduated from Menomonie High School in 2013 and later attended U.W. Green Bay where he studied Psychology and Theater.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Sheboygan. Emmanuel was a remarkably smart, kind, and creative young man. Emannuel was also a very gifted actor and singer. His highlights were playing lead parts in Sheboygan North/South theater, Menomonie High School, and St. Norbert College productions of Les Misérables, Aida, The Pirates of Penzance, Stage Door, and The Mousetrap. He worked as a gifted artist, even debuting his original comic, "Calico".
Emmanuel is survived by his parents, Carlos Omar Zamora Rios & Marcela Bustamante Salazar; brother, Isaias Zamora Bustamante; grandparents, Mateo (Maria Del Carmen Salazar) Bustamante Valdez; aunts and uncles, Jose (Maria) Zamora, Oscar (Malena) Montellano, Cesar (Veronica) Montellano, Martha Zamora, Evangelina (Raul) Morales, Rita Rau, Gerado (Prisila) Bustamante, Camilo (Mayela) Bustamante, Emilia (Javier) Bustamante, Antonio (Estefania) Bustamante, Julia (Miguel) Bustamante, and Pablo (Alicia) Bustamante. He is further survived by many other cousins, family, and dear friends. Emmanuel was preceded in death by his grandparents, Juan (Rita) Zamora.
A funeral service to honor Emmanuel's life will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 6:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sheboygan with President Jonathan Pond officiating. Visitation will be held at church from 3:00 pm until the time of service at 6:00 pm.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name.
