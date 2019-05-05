|
|
Emmy Lou Blumberg Barnstein
Blue Lake, CA - Emmy Lou Barnstein, age 102, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Blue Lake, California on July 28, 2018. Emmy Lou was born on September 28, 1915 in New Holstein, Wisconsin, the daughter of Paul and Olga Schmidt Blumberg. She graduated from New Holstein High School. She attended the Chicago School of Dramatic Art, where she was a member of the Francis Allis Ponce Group. She also attended La Crosse State Teacher's College, La Crosse, Wisconsin. She belonged to St. John United Church of Christ in New Holstein, Wisconsin and was a life member of New Holstein Chapter #262 Q.E.S. On October 2, 1940 she married Dr. Norman John Barnstein, son of Dr. Charles and Alma Hansen Barnstein. For more than 25 years Emmy Lou was a Certified Volunteer Braille Transcriber, supplying text books and reading material for students and adults. She also taught Braille transcription to volunteers. She and Dr. Barnstein lived in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Angel Island, California, Redlands, California, Sacramento, California and Reno, Nevada before retiring to their home on Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin. Since 2007 she spent the winter months visiting her daughters and son-in-law, Paula and Randy Lacy, Arcata, California and Susan Barnstein, Blue Lake, California. While in California her favorite things were visits and picnics at the ocean and redwoods with her daughter Susan and knitting with her daughter Paula. In summer she lived in her Wisconsin home with the help of her neighbors, friends and relatives: Deb and Dan Lewellin, Bess Jacobs, Judy Haeberle, her niece Elizabeth Blumberg and nephew Paul Blumberg and Amy Arntson. Friends and relatives came to her house every morning for coffee hour and every afternoon for "happy hour" and they frequently went out to dinner, especially to the Cedar Lodge in Calumetville. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law Susan Barnstein and Paula and Randy Lacy and her beloved grandsons, Ian Lacy and Eric Barnstein, many friends and relatives of all ages, and her faithful cat IndyToes. She was preceded in death by her husband, her son John Barnstein, her parents and brother and sister-in-law Leslie and Cordelia Blumberg. Also by her lifelong dear friend Virginia Timm Meyer (101), And her cousin Betty (Don) Martell. The family would like to thank Hospice of Humboldt, Visiting Angels, and Calumet County Home health for their support and friendship. Emmy Lou requested no formal ceremonies. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her home on Lake Winnebago, Wisconsin. Emmy Lou was a lifelong reader, always reading several books at a time. In lieu of flowers please read to or give a book to a child and support your local library.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 5, 2019