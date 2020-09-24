1/1
Emmy M. Albrecht
Emmy M. Albrecht

Sheboygan - Emmy M. Albrecht, 72, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

Born September 19, 1948 in Keshena, WI, Emmy was a daughter of the late Felix and Mary Rabideaux Wychesit Sr. She attended area schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1966. On September 16, 1988, Emmy was united in marriage to Charles F. Albrecht at Immanuel Bible Church, Sheboygan, WI. They were married for 31 years before Charles preceded her in death on April 24, 2020. Together they adopted their beloved dog, Annie.

Emmy was a supervisor at the northside Walmart for many years before her retirement. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Howards Grove. She was also an enrolled member of the Menominee Nation and a descendant of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa.

She is survived by her siblings Felix (Penny) Wychesit Jr. of Gibbsville, Joseph (Lori) Wychesit of Sheboygan Falls, Mary (Dale) Drescher of Sheboygan, Lori (Ken) Behnke of Kiel, Darwin Wychesit of Sheboygan, Beth (Doug) Hawkins of Sheboygan and many caring and loving aunties and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband Charles, she was preceded in death by her sister Joanne Matzdorf.

Private family services will take place at a later date with inurnment at St. Michael Cemetery in Keshena, WI.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses and staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic of Sheboygan for all of their loving care and support.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Emmy's name.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Emmy's arrangements.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
