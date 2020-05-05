|
Eric William Van De Loo
Sheboygan - Eric William Van De Loo, 36, of Sheboygan, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at his home from complication of Diabetes.
Born November 8, 1983 in Sheboygan, Eric was the son of Kelley and Tony Prevenas . He attended Pigeon River and Horace Mann Schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 2002. He continued his education at Lakeshore Technical College with an associates degree in Accounting in 2018. On September 6, 2008, he was united in marriage to Jennifer Holden in Sheboygan.
Eric worked for various businesses in the Sheboygan area over the years. He enjoyed playing poker with his many friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his daughter, Paige.
He is survived by his daughter, Paige Emilie Van De Loo, Sheboygan; his parents, Kelley and Tony Prevenas, Sheboygan; his grandparents, James and Erika Russo, and Evelyn Prevenas, both of Sheboygan; his aunts, Dana (Becky), Austin, TX, and Jaime (Tony) Heyman, Sheboygan and Julie Hemb, Sheboygan; his uncles, Pat (Gwen) Prevenas, Dubuque, IA, Steve (Karen) Prevenas, Sheboygan Falls, Dan Prevenas, Madison, and Richard (Carly) Prevenas, Greeley, CO; many cousins, other relatives and friends. He is further survived by his former wife, Jennifer (Don) Bruce.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Nicholas Prevenas and his great grandparents, William and Emilie Lueck.
Private family services will take place. Inurnment will take place in Lutheran Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established in his name for Paige's education.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Eric's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020