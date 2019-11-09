|
|
Erich F. Guth
Sheboygan - Erich F. Guth, 91, of Sheboygan, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Pine Haven Christian Home where he had been residing for the past 5 years.
Born October 13, 1928 in Gellen, Ost Preussen (East Prussia), Erich was a son of the late Friedrich and Marie Rattay Guth. Erich served in the German Army until the end of W.W.II. He met the love of his life, Eva M. Weiss in Babenhausen, near Bielefeld, Germany, where they were both employed on a farm. He then immigrated to the United States in 1952 where he proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. During his time in the service, he married Eva on April 16, 1954 at Fort Leonardwood, MO. They were married for 60 years before Eva preceded him in death on April 21, 2014.
Erich was a machine operator for over 30 years at Plastics Engineering Company, retiring in 1993. He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls where he sang in the choir. He was a life member of the Concordia Singing Society since 1952 where he served as Treasurer for many years. He was also a charter member of DANK (German American National Congress) of Sheboygan. He was a member of the American Legion. He was a devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He is survived by his children, Erika (Neal) Guth-Degner, Germantown, Manfred Guth, San Jose, CA, Gerhard (Jill) Guth, MN, and Elke (Carlton) Gieseke, Sheboygan; his eight grandchildren, Sigrid (Martin) Kozon, Whitefish Bay, Kurt (Hannah) Degner, Germantown, Anna, Jordan and Mitchell Guth, all of MN, Eric (Hayley) Gieseke, Sauk City, Alex Gieseke, Hopkins, MN and Carley Jo Gieseke, Sheboygan; two great granddaughters, Alaynna and Miranda; his brother, Siegfried (Irma) Guth, Guetersloh, Germany; sister-in-law, Ruth (Manfred) Bonin, Germany; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is further survived by special friends, Bob and Christel Miske, Sheboygan.
Besides his parents, Friedrich and Marie, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sieglinde Guth.
Funeral services for Erich will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, N6193 State Hwy 32, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085. The Rev. Elizabeth Jaeger will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the church on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Entombment will take place in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum in Kohler at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 18th.
A memorial fund has been established in his name for St. Luke Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Sheboygan Christian Home, both Giddings Avenue and Haven Drive, and the nurses and staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Erich's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019