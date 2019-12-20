|
Erik A. Jensen
Sheboygan - Erik A. Jensen, former President of LJM Architects, Inc., died of pancreatic cancer on Tuesday, December 17 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. He was 70 years old. Erik was born June 16, 1949 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Arthur and Harriet (Sinn) Jensen.
Erik attended Mapledale Elementary and Urban Jr. High schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1967, and from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee in 1971 with a BS Architecture degree. He mentored under Architect Dick Linde and in 1986 opened his own architectural firm, LJM Architects, Inc. Previous to that he worked in the City Planning Department for the City of Sheboygan.
Erik had a true passion for architecture and he leaves behind a legacy of creative and functional architectural design. A few of his many projects in the City of Sheboygan include Mead Public Library, the Weill Center restoration, Bookworm Gardens, the Sheboygan County Historical Museum, Deland Community Center, projects at J.L. French, Vollrath, Plastics Engineering and SEAS, the SASD Project House, and many of buildings along the South Pier. In the county some of his noteworthy projects include Victorian Village, Siebkens and the Schwartz Hotel, Camp Brosius, Plymouth Alliance Church and the Random Lake Library. Erik was most proud of his 1997 involvement with his wife, Sher Quasius, in the creation and placement of the Clock Tower panels commissioned by the Stephanie H. Weill Charitable Trust Foundation for the Mead Public Library.
Erik had a reputation as a distinguished professional and civic leader. Besides leading his company, Erik was well known in the community and served on the Board of Directors at Bookworm Gardens and the Sheboygan Humane Society and was active in other community organizations as well. He was a member of the AIA Wisconsin, the statewide Society of the American Institute of Architects. Over the years Erik mentored many students who went on to be architects.
At the time of his death, Erik was semi-retired and working with Distinctive Design Studio which had merged with LJM earlier in the year. He enjoyed traveling, visiting with his extended family, and playing golf and croquet in the Ebenreiter Tuesday night croquet league. He was a great husband and family man.
Erik is survived by his wife, Sharron Quasius, daughters Marya Wolffe and Suki (Jose) Araujo, a son Joel (Anna Lynn) Jensen, grandchildren Bronson (Cassie) Seiler, Azriel Wolffe, Bianca Araujo and Kasey Jensen, and his great grandchildren, Patrick and Clark Seiler. He is further survived by his mother, Harriet Jensen, sisters Ann Jensen, Claire (David) Grohskopf, and Edie (Carl) Mueller, brothers Jack (Emily) Jensen and Lars (Molly) Jensen, brother and sisters-in-law Peter (Maria) Quasius, David (Kathy) Quasius and Thomas (Suzie) Quasius, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Erik's Life to be on held Saturday, January 4th, 2020 from 1 to 4 pm, at Town & Country in Sheboygan.
A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Erik's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019