Erma Jean Krause
Sheboygan - Erma Jean Krause, age 92, formerly of rural Plymouth, died peacefully on January 23, 2019 at The Meadows Assisted Living of Fall River, Wisconsin.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 4:00 p.m. at the Sheboygan Seventh-day Adventist Church located at 3910 Erie Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
Erma Jean Krause was born on April 14, 1926, in the Town of Sheboygan Falls, to Otto W. and Emilie (Altergott) Krause. She grew up and attended school at Weeden Station, Sheboygan Falls High School (Class of '44), Sheboygan County Teachers College ('46), and UW-Oshkosh ('59). She had a career in Elementary Education, teaching at various schools in Sheboygan County; in Maracaibo, Venezuela; and in the City of Sheboygan (last school--Longfellow), retiring in 1991, after teaching for 41 years.
Though Erma Jean never married, she led a very full life, traveling around the United States, Europe, South America, Mexico and the Caribbean. Besides traveling, she loved to cook, bake and read. She had a big heart, loved her friends and family and spending time with them, and was willing to help anyone that was in need. She was a life-long, active member of the Sheboygan Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Erma is survived by her niece Loralee Huntington (Terry) Nennich of Bagley, MN, along with Loralee's children: Terry (Carrie) Nennich Jr. and their children, TJ and Alexis; Tamilee Nennich (John) Adolph; Timothy Nennich; and half-nephew James (Kathy) Wilson and their daughters Linda and Michelle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister & brother-in-law, Laura & Lee Huntington; and a half-brother & wife, Raymond & Irene Wilson.
Hoping to share the memorial with all who knew and loved Erma. Any memorials can be directed to the Sheboygan Seventh-day Adventist Church, c/o Loralee Nennich, 20027 320th St., Bagley, MN 56621.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 21, 2019