Ernest Matthew Williams Jr.
Sheboygan - Ernest Matthew Williams Jr , 92, passed away on October 13th, 2019 in Sheboygan Wisconsin. He was born on June 11th, 1927, in Ivanhoe Virginia, to Ernest M. and Emma Teskal (Gallimore) Williams. He attended West Virginia Tech and he served in the United States Army during World War II. On June 28, 1947, he was united in marriage with June Esther Knaak at St. John's UCC in Sheboygan.
A 15 year employee of Garton Toy, Ernest later worked at Kohler Company as a packer, assembler and die cast foreman. He retired April 1, 1992 after 29 years.
One of his biggest hobbies was sports, as he was an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks, Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. He also loved to read, some of his favorite authors being Michael Crichton and Anne Rice. One of his biggest enjoyments in life was his beloved family. He'll always be remembered as a gentle and kind-hearted man, husband and father.
He is survived by his daughter Sherry (Williams) Stoffel of Cedarburg, grandsons Cal Stoffel of Sheboygan and Dave Stoffel of Carmichael CA, granddaughter Ashley Seghers of Milwaukee, a step-granddaughter Corrinn Seghers-Barbour of Aurora CO, nephews Greg and Steve Williams, and his niece Debra (Williams) McDaniel. Further survived by a great-grandson Ryan, and 2 step-great-grandchildren, Cole and Ava. Also loved by many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ernest is proceeded in death by his daughter Alison Seghers, his wife June Williams, his brother Charles Williams, and his mother and father Emma and Ernest Williams Sr. Further proceeded in death by son-in-law Thomas Seghers and son-in-law Paul Stoffel.
According to Ernest's wishes, cremation has taken place and he will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Kohler.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019