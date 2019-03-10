|
Ernesto "Ernie" Fuentez
Oostburg - Ernesto "Ernie" Fuentez passed away March 5, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. He was 69 years old.
Ernie was born December 26, 1949 in Sonora, TX. Along with many of his family members he moved to Wisconsin where he met the love of his life, a fiery redhead named Cathy. They married and had a daughter, Cheryl (Fuentes de Rehm). Through his life he became a father figure to many, from his sister-in-law Lori (Muckerheide), who moved in when she was still in high school, to his niece Heather (Schilter/Bennet), to Lori's son Nathaniel (Muckerheide) whom he cherished as his own (and was also his favorite).
He worked at Medalist/Willman Foundry. He took joy in dancing with his wife whenever he could and being the life of the party. In his later years he loved to try to teach Nathaniel the ins and outs of sports, be it football, baseball, or especially wrestling. He loved to teach all of his "kids" the sport he loved most, which was golf. He could often be found at Town and Country perfecting his game or at the 19th hole. When the golf courses closed in the winter, he could be found at his second favorite sport - bowling.
He enjoyed watching his grandchildren exceed in their chosen interests. Sirr and his love of all sports especially wrestling. Grace and her talent in volleyball, basketball and baseball. Jordin who likes to be between the pipes in hockey or performing with Destination Imagination. Isabel and her love of horses, theater, singing, and Destination Imagination.
He is proceeded in death by grandmother Rita, his mother Fina, his father Lucio, his sister Ellie, and his brother Tony. He is survived by his wife Cathy; daughter Cheryl (Bill), son Nathaniel (Lisa), sister-in-law Lori; brothers Lucio (Queta), Jimmy (Gloria), Eddie and Johnny; sisters Maria, Janie (Mario), Anita, Erica, and Jo Ann; as well as numerous in-laws including George and Anita, Chuck and Diane, Mary and Glen, Gail and Juan, and many nieces and nephews.
A Time of Gathering will be held at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00 PM with sharing of memories beginning at 4:00 PM.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 10, 2019