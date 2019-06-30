|
|
Erwin L. Spindler
Plymouth - Erwin L. Spindler, age 90, of Plymouth, WI, passed away on June 29, 2019 at Pine Haven Christian Communities.
He was born on June 24, 1929 in the Town of Rhine, a son of the late Martin and Loretta Beck Spindler.
Erwin attended the Town of Russell area grade school and graduated from Central High School in Sheboygan in 1947.
On June 20, 1953, he married Marion Wassink at the First Reformed Church in Sheboygan Falls. The couple lived in Sheboygan Falls after their marriage until moving to Plymouth in 1961.
His wife preceded him in death on February 6, 2010.
He was employed by the Sheboygan Falls Creamery, Lakeside Packing Company and for 30 years at the Kohler Company, retiring in May of 1994.
He was a member of the First Reformed Church in Sheboygan Falls, where he served as an elder and deacon.
He also was a member of the Quarter Century Club of the Kohler Company. Erwin also volunteered at the Salvation Army Service Extension in Plymouth for many years.
He enjoyed walking, gardening, biking and reading.
Survivors include his one daughter: Diane Liebenthal of Plymouth; One son: Ralph Spindler (His wife: Barbara Howard) of Palentine, Illinois; Four grandchildren: Christopher Liebenthal, Brian (Ashley) Liebenthal, Amber Liebenthal all of Plymouth and Sarah Howard of Palentine, Illinois; Four great grandchildren: Nathanial and Anastacia Adema and Isabella and Drakeo Liebenthal.
He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marion, infant daughter, son-in-law, Donald Liebenthal, sister, Esther Hemschemeyer, brother, Gilbert (Mary) Spindler and brother-in-law, Charles Hemschemeyer.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday (July 2, 2019) at 4:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Rev. Brad Veenendaal Pastor of First Reformed Church, Sheboygan Falls will officiate. Entombment will be in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum in the Town of Sheboygan.
Friends may call at the Suchon Funeral Home on Tuesday (July 2) from 2:00 P.M. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Erwin's name for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and Campus Life.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving his family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Thank you to all of the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and Pine Haven Christian Communities who assisted Erwin to have comfort in his final days.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 30, 2019