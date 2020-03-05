|
Esther E. Bensman
Sheboygan - Esther Emily Bensman, a resident of Shores of Sheboygan, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the age of 103. Esther was the daughter of Henry and Lena (Bonhoff) Hummitzsch. She was born in Sheboygan on January 4, 1917 and graduated from Sheboygan High School in 1934. Esther went on to attend Sheboygan Business College.
Esther and John Bensman were married on May 22, 1943. They were married for 49 years when John preceded her in death in 1992. Esther and John were long-time residents of Sheboygan's south side.
Esther worked at the Citizens State Bank for ten years and was a former member of the Sheboygan's Women's Club.
She is survived by a son William (Pam Weisenberger) Bensman of Wind Point, a granddaughter Anne Trane of West Des Moines, IA, a grandson Dan (Ellen) Bensman of Hopkins, MN, and five great-grandchildren; Grace, Isabella and Reuben Trane, and Beatrice and Josephine Bensman. She is further survived by brother-in-law Jake Stroo, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Esther was preceded in death by her sister Jane Stroo, brother Robert Hummitzsch and infant brother Donald Hummitzsch.
Esther has chosen cremation with her ashes interred next to her husband at the Garden Terrace Mausoleum. Respecting her wishes there will be no visitation or service. Donations may be made in her memory to the Salvation Army.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020