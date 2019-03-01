|
|
Esther Turluck, 95 of Sheboygan Falls and known to her eight brothers as "Doll" passed away on Wednesday morning, February 27, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital.
Esther was born on October 16, 1923 in Random Lake, a daughter to the late Peter and Mary (Hammes) Weber. She attended schools in Random Lake and Plymouth. On September 16, 1943 she was united in marriage to George Turluck and he preceded her in death on June 8, 2007. Esther had been employed at the Larson Canning Co. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and taking care of the family farm.
Esther was a member of the former St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish. She had been active with the Christian Women, St. Vincent de Paul Society in Sheboygan and was active in 4-H as a leader.
Esther is survived by her children, Edith Rohrbeck (Jerry Baird) of Kohler, Barbara Turluck (Gio Stumpanato) of Florida, David Turluck of Sheboygan, and Steven (Nermina) Turluck of Sarajevo, BiH; her grandchildren, Chris (Shelly) Hinz, Jeremy (Jackie Hesselink) Hinz, Elizabeth (Joel) Mau, James Rohrbeck, Patricia (Steven) Weigert, Melissa Graf, Dawn (Donny Berenger) Niedfeldt, Laura (Justin Heiser) Turluck, Neal Turluck, Ted (Rebecca) Turluck, Brandon Turluck and Kate Turluck; her great grandchildren, Emma Hinz, Olivia Hinz, Jacob Mau, Sonja Mau, Elijah Mau, Lucas Rohrbeck, Brenna Rohrbeck, Dacota Weigert, Madisyn Weigert, Grace Benson, Madelyn Benson, Donavan Berenger, Judah Hinz and Lillyann Hinz; a brother, Peter (Janet) Weber of Waldo; a daughter-in-law, Gail Turluck of Michigan; a son-in-law, Bob Ploeckelman of Wisconsin and a brother-in-law, James (Marcia) Turluck of Milwaukee, other relatives and friends also survive. Along with her husband, George, Esther was preceded in death by daughters, Nancy Hinz and Mary Niedfeldt; a son, Daniel Turluck; a grandson, Mark Niedfeldt and seven brothers and their wives.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 12 Noon on Monday, March 4 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish with Rev. Robert Lotz as celebrant. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the church, 327 Giddings Ave., Sheboygan Falls on Monday from 10 AM until the time of Mass at 12 Noon.
Memorials in Esther's name are preferred.
Esther's family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the staff of St. Nicholas Hospital, St. Nicholas Home Hospice and Woodland Manor for all the kind care and compassion given to her.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wittkoppfcs.com
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service is serving the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 1, 2019