|
|
Ethel DuMez
Cedar Grove - Ethel C. DuMez, 95, of Cedar Grove, met her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Ethel C. Huibregtse was born on August 4, 1924, in Cedar Grove, WI, to Henry and Carrie (Ten Dollen) Huibregtse. She was a 1942 graduate of Cedar Grove High School. On September 29, 1948, Ethel married Carl "Doc" DuMez at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Carl preceded Ethel in death on June 14, 2016.
After working at Pantzer Lumber Co for over 23 years, Ethel accepted the secretary position at Cedar Grove-Belgium Area School District where she worked for 22 years before retiring in 1987.
In retirement, Ethel became very active volunteering her time at Pine Haven Christian Homes, Good-As-New Shop as a clerk, Red Cross Blood Bank, Holland Day Festival, the Het Museum, and being an active choir member and kitchen worker at her church, Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Cedar Grove.
Her hobbies included refurbishing antiques, traveling, cross-stitching, crocheting, and spending time with her family and friends.
Ethel is survived by a brother, Ronald Huibregtse, two sisters-in-law, Gladys Wisse, Joan Hoitink; many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Carrie Huibregtse; her loving husband, Carl "Doc" DuMez; sister; Marguerite (Warren) Neerhof, Helen (Winson) Graven; brother, Robert Huibregtse, half-brother, Erwin (Margaret) Huibregtse; sister-in-law, Sue Huibregtse; and a brother-in-law, Garret Hoitink.
A funeral service to honor Ethel 's life will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 11:00 am at Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Cedar Grove with Rev. David Cornette officiating. Friends and family may call the church on Friday at 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. Burial will take place at Oostburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name for Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the DuMez family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Jan. 13, 2020