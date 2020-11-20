Ethel R. Schreiber
Kiel - Ethel "Mutzie" R.Schreiber, age 85, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at her daughters home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ethel was born on September 27, 1935 to the late Henry and Clara (Schultz) Gebhard. She was a graduate of Kiel High School. On February 20, 1954 she was united in marriage to Frederick Schreiber. He preceded her in death on July 10, 1998. Ethel worked for Sargento Co. for over 40 years before retiring. In her retirement she loved to be outdoors, working in her garden, mowing the lawn or her favorite; cutting on trees. Ethel loved her family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To be able to be at a game or program to watch her grandkids was such a joy to her.
She is survived by her four children: Deborah (Dave) Ehlenbeck, Frederick (Tia) Schreiber, Jr, Allen (Patty) Schreiber and Dale Schreiber; 10 grandchildren: Tim (Danielle) Ehlenbeck, Jenn (Eric) Salm, Mike (Jenilee) Ehlenbeck, Natalie Schreiber, Nathan (Abby) Schreiber, Andrea (Patrick) Kachelmeier, Allen (Bobbie) Schreiber, Jr., Jacob Schreiber, Caleb Schreiber and Ethan Schreiber; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister: Kathleen Tewelis, and sister-in-law: Janet Gebhard, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers: Allison (Beatrice "Mickey")Gebhard and Kenneth Gebhard; sister: Lavern (Wally) Kaiser; daughter-in-law: Shelly Geiser, father-in-law and mother-in-law: Rudolph and Mary (Lax) Schreiber, and brother-in-law: John Tewelis.
Due to COVID-19, no public gathering will take place at this time. A Private Family Service was held, and Ethel was laid to rest next to her husband at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery. A Public Memorial Service will be held when restrictions change.
The Family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jaslowski and Dr. Heraly; all of the oncology nurses and staff at Ascension Medical as well as the Ascension Hospice nurses and caretakers that assisted mom.
The Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.meiselwitzfh.com