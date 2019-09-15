|
|
Ethel Ranieri
Sheboygan - (Nee Fleischfresser) Passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, age 91 years. Wife of the late Louis Ranieri. Loving mother of Ronald (Nancy) Ranieri, Gail (Warren) Long, and Lois Ranieri. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and many other relatives and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, October 17 from 4-7PM at the Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7PM. Private Inurnment Good Hope Cemetery.
Heritage Funeral Homes, 4800 S. 84th St. Greenfield, WI.
414-321-7440
www.heritagefuneral.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 15, 2019