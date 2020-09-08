1/1
Eugene A. Harris
Eugene A. Harris

Sheboygan - Eugene A. Harris, 81, of Sheboygan, passed away at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice on September 4, 2020. He was born in Carter, WI on May 31, 1939 to the late Raymond and Albina (Krumpus) Harris. Eugene was united in marriage to Maureen Reinecke on May 31, 1969. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran. He was also proud to have worked for Pepsi for 33 years. Eugene loved the outdoors. He was truly an avid outdoorsman and especially loved fishing and camping. He enjoyed campfires as well as smoking his own fish. Eugene was a man of compassion and love. He was generous, always uplifted others and despite what may have been going on in his own life, put others before himself, family as well as strangers.

Eugene is survived by his two sons, Phillip (Amie) Harris and Andrew Harris (partner Leah Hagen); grandson, Owen Harris and brother, Robert Harris of Branson, MO. He is further survived by his beloved brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Donald Harris; brother-in-law, Erwin Reinecke and his beloved dog, Orf.

A memorial service will be held in Eugene's honor at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the care given to Eugene. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
