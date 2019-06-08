|
|
Eugene A. Kuether
Howards Grove - Eugene A. Kuether, 92, passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday morning, June 6, 2019 with his wife by his side at Kindred Hearts in Plymouth.
He was born in Smiths Mill, MN on April 9, 1927, son of the late Rev. Herman and Elenora (Hendel) Kuether. Gene moved to Wisconsin when he was 2 years old, when his father was called to serve as Pastor of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, south of Millersville which is now Howards Grove.
Gene enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 18, and volunteered for SeaBee Duty.
On February 3, 1951, he married Connie Hierseman at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Millersville. They lived in the Howards Grove area before moving to Manitowoc County where they lived with their son, Dan on the farm. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing with his good friend, Butch Bitter and hunting with his hunting buddies and his son and grandsons.
He worked as an apprentice plumber at Bitter Neuman Plumbing in Millersville. After receiving his Journeyman's license, he worked for Silvis Plumbing in Sheboygan. In 1954, he went to work for Ten Pas Plumbing and retired from there in 1990. During that time, he received his Master's plumbing license. After retirement, he enjoyed helping on the farm.
Eugene is survived by his wife of 68 years, Connie; his children: Daniel Kuether, Cleveland; Alan (Shelly) Kuether, Howards Grove; and Beth (Robert) Munnik, Kiel; his grandchildren: Bryan (Abbi) Kuether, Kiel; Brad (Stacy) Kuether, Kristin Kuether, Howards Grove, and David (Jamie) Munnik, Kiel; his great-grandchildren: Madyson and Nolan Kuether. He is further survived by his brother: Richard, Howards Grove; his sister-in-law: Nancy Leifer, Manitowoc and many nieces, nephews, others relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers: Robert (Marilyn) Kuether, and Herman (Amy) Kuether; his sisters: Irene (Milford) Henning, Ruth (Lawerence) Fischer, Doris (Harold) Fischer, and Vera (Howard) Williams; his sisters-in-law: Elaine Kuether, Judy Hierseman; and brother-in-law, James Hierseman.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (441 Millersville Ave., Howards Grove) with Pastor Aaron Mueller officiating. Burial will follow at Church Cemetery with Military Honors.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Monday from 9:30 AM until 11:15 AM when brief family rites will be held.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Kindred Heart, Plymouth and Aurora at Home Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Gene and his family. A special thanks to Pastor Aaron Mueller for his guidance and many visits.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 8, 2019