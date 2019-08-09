|
Eugene "Gene" A. Visser
Sheboygan - Eugene A. Visser, age 86, of Sheboygan, died on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. He was born in Hingham on September 5, 1932; the son of the late Silas and Pearl (Seider) Visser.
He attended Hingham Grade School through the 8th grade, at which time he began working on the family farm. Gene was also employed at Dirkse Cheese Factory in Hingham hauling milk and making cheese. In April 1953 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and did boot camp in Chaffee, Arkansas. He served his country during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1955.
On October 2, 1954 he was united in marriage to Yvonne Klinzing at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Sheboygan. She preceded him in death on February 13, 2018, after 64 years of marriage. In 1955 Gene went to work for forty years at the Kohler Company in the enamel shop retiring as supervisor at the age of 62.
He was a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society, American Legion and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where he was involved in Tri- Parish Food Pantry, picnic committee and the funeral dinner committee. Gene enjoyed volunteering at Rocky Knoll, Salvation Army, St. Vincent De Paul and at the Thanksgiving Ecumenical Dinner. During his younger years he enjoyed camping, the outdoors, hunting with his sons, brother-in-law and nephews. Gene also liked to garden with his wife and going on bus trips with Bonnie and their friends. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and going to all their activities.
Gene is survived by his children, Cheryl (David) Senkbeil and Michael (Elizabeth) Visser; daughter-in-law, Lisa Visser; grandchildren, Chad (Melissa) Palecek, John Senkbeil, Samantha (Matt) Schober, Danielle Visser and Sarah Visser; great-grandchildren, Mason and Derek Senkbeil, Brayden and Hannah Palecek and Adeline Schober; brother-in-law, Roman (Gerri) Klinzing; sisters-in-law, Sandra Visser and Nancy (William) Steinke and other relatives and friends. Gene is preceded in death by his wife, sons, Kevin L. Visser and Gary A. Visser; parents, brothers, Walter, George, Robert and Warren, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roman Klinzing Sr. and Leola Visser.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1305 Humboldt Ave., Sheboygan with Rev. Paul Fliss officiating. Family and friends may gather at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan on Monday evening, Aug 12, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., and at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society or the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Bettag and his wonderful staff who knew he was always "fine", the 5th floor ICU staff, 4th floor staff and the hospice team at St. Nicholas Hospital.
Thank you dad for your love and support to all throughout the years. You are loved and will always be missed.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019