Eugene Blindauer
Plymouth - Eugene "Gene" Blindauer, 83, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Sunday (April 28th) at his home with his wife by his side.
He was born on December 4, 1935 in Sheboygan, WI, a son of the late Edwin and Clara (Jetzer) Blindauer. Eugene attended St. Dominic Catholic Grade School and Central High School and later earned his G.E.D. He enlisted in 1955 to the United States Army during the Korea conflict and was honorably discharged in 1957.
Eugene married his wife, Jean Biskobing of 43 years in Glenbeulah on September 12, 1975. Eugene was a carpenter and supervisor for local 731 for 35 years, retiring in 1995. Eugene was a member of the Sheboygan Auxiliary Police for 18 years and the Special Deputies organization for 42 years. He joined the American Legion Post #243, earning his 15 year certificate this April. During this time, he became Legion Commander for four years and commander of the Honor Guard. He was also a member of the DAV honor Guard. He was an active member of the Riverside Boat Club since 1970, the GKMT Snowmobile Club since 1970, and an AWSC Representative since 2002. He was the Town of Plymouth Chairman for 3 years and supervisor since 2006. He was secretary of the Sheboygan County Board of Adjustment since 2010. He was a member of the St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Fridolin Parish Council, as well as usher, and many other various committees for the Town of Plymouth and Sheboygan County.
Eugene was a season ticket and stock holder for the Green Bay Packers, an avid deer hunter and handyman. He loved to travel, especially his trips to Germany, and any festivities where he could wear his German attire. He also had the privilege of being a veteran of an Old Glory Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2016.
Eugene is survived by his loving wife, Jean, and their two children, Jeff Blindauer of Plymouth and Jenny (Kevin) Hielsberg of Oshkosh, and survived by his children, Suzie (Pat) Gallenberger of Milwaukee, Brian (Sandra) Blindauer of Waldo, Christine Renzelmann of Sheboygan, Jacqueline Blindauer of Plymouth, and Doug (Patti) Blindauer of Sheboygan. 10 grandchildren; Danielle (Donnie) Riemer, Nick (Rochelle) Blindauer, Garrett (Megan) Renzelmann, Jena Gallenberger, Anthony Gallenberger, Sara Blindauer (Fiancé: Nate Mosser), Grant Renzelmann (Fiancée: Shaunna Hirschmann), Stephen (Sara) Blindauer, Kylie and Emily Hielsberg, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Eugene is also survived by his siblings: Kenneth Blindauer, Lucille Mueller, Catherine (Jay) Adams, and Doris Gruenke, in laws: Richard (Mary) Biskobing, Ronald (Janet) Biskobing, Carol (Steve) Horneck, Nancy (Mark) Cook, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Eugene is preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law, Alfred and Virginia Biskobing, sister-in-law Mary Blindauer, brothers-in-law, Dennis Buechel and Alhassan Isa.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday evening (May 2, 2019) at 6:00 PM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Elkhart Lake. Father Dennis Van Beek will officiate. Burial will be in St. Thomas Aquinas North Cemetery.
Friends may call at the CHURCH on Thursday (May 2) from 3:00 PM until time of Mass.
The Plymouth American Legion Post #243 will conduct Military Rites immediately following Mass Thursday evening.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Gene's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. Marshall Matthews and his wonderful nursing staff at Matthew's Oncology, St. Nicholas Hospital, St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, and Orange Cross Ambulance, Plymouth Fire and Police Department and Sheboygan County Sheriff's department for their quick response and care.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 30, 2019