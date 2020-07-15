Eugene "Gene" E. Heller
Sheboygan - Fitchburg - Eugene "Gene" Heller, age 91 passed away on July 14th, 2020 of pancreatic cancer with Barbara, the love of his life by his side. Gene was born on March 27, 1929 in Sheboygan to Elmer and Theresa (Forster) Heller. He attended St. Dominic Grade School and graduated from Sheboygan North High school in 1947. On May 29th, 1950 Gene and Barbara were married at St. Dominic's Church in Sheboygan. They bought a home in 1957 where they raised their three children. Gene worked at the Kohler Company, State Foundry in Cedar Grove, and for The Vollrath Company as a purchasing agent for 28 years, retiring in 1992. While working at the Vollrath Co. he and his wife enjoyed planning and purchasing Toys and Candy stockings for the annual Children's Christmas party. Many children and parents remember the big choice of toys to this day. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Sheboygan.
After retiring Gene enjoyed spending winters in Phoenix Arizona, going to Casinos and playing cards, especially cribbage. He also enjoyed golfing and watching the Green Bay Packers. Gene and Barbara traveled extensively in the United States and Canada. They really enjoyed watching their children and grandchildren play softball, tennis, basketball, and soccer.
While Gene was not attending their children's sporting events, he loved boating, water skiing, and was a member of the United States Power Squadron of Sheboygan. He also enjoyed going on several cruises with his family. While at home he liked to watch old cowboy movies. Gene's favorite food was ice cream, especially Dairy Queen, and Drumsticks.
Gene lived his entire life in Sheboygan until May of 2020, when they moved to Fitchburg to be closer to family. Gene and Barbara celebrated their 70th wedding Anniversary on May 29th, 2020 with their family in Fitchburg.
Gene is survived by his loving wife Barbara Ann (Kellner), Children, Dr. Eugene W. Heller (Debbie) of Blairsville GA, Scott A. Heller (Mary Beth) of Fitchburg, 10 Grandchildren, and 18 Great Grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Michele J. Heller-Stoehr, grandchild Nicole (Nikki) Heller, his parents Elmer and Theresa (Forster) Heller, and sister Patricia Ziegler. He was also preceded in death by Mother and Father in law, Hulda and William F. Kellner, brothers in law, Donald, Jerome, and Kenneth Kellner.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name.
Due to Covid 19 Gene will be buried at Calvary Cemetery with a memorial service to be held at a later date and time.
