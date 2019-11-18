|
Eugene E. Schuette
Sheboygan - Eugene E. Schuette, age 97, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Eugene was born July 10, 1922 in Sheboygan to the late Hugo and Lilah Biehl Schuette. A graduate of North High School, Eugene "Gene" was a member of the school band for 4 years. In his senior year at North, Gene became a member of a local dance band. His musical career was put on hold when he enlisted in the United State Army serving from 1943-1945 in Europe. He was awarded the American Theater Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and the Purple Heart while serving his country.
Returning to the states after WWII, Gene once again pursued his love of music by traveling to Chicago to take music lessons before joining a "dance band" that toured the country. He performed with the Jimmy Dorsey and Ted Weems dance bands and was a proficient musician on the Sax, Clarinet and Flute. After the era of dance bands faded away, Eugene worked for Searle Pharmaceutical before retiring and relocating back to Sheboygan with his wife.
Eugene was preceded in death by his wife Roberta, his parents, brother William and a sister Lenora Neese. He is survived by two nieces, Barbara Schuette and Lisa Benitez, and nephews, Gary Schuette and James Neese.
In accordance with Eugene's wishes, there will be no services held. Inurnment will take place at the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum in Kohler, WI.
The family would like to thank Terrace Place and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the care given to Eugene.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Gene's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019