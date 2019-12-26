Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene F. Schneider


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene F. Schneider Obituary
Eugene F. Schneider

Fond du Lac - Eugene F. Schneider, age 87, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born on February 17, 1932, in Cleveland, WI, the son of William and Magdalena (Schneider) Schneider. He married Lorraine Wittkopf on December 25, 1968. She preceded him in death in 1992. Eugene worked for over thirty-five years at Mercury Marine. He loved going snowmobiling and listening to polka music.

Survivors include his step-son, Dennis (Sharon) Wittkopf of Fond du Lac; his step-grandchildren, Scott Wittkopf of Fond du Lac and Tami Wittkopf of Kewaskum; step-great-grandchild, Ashley K. Wittkopf; his sister, Caroline (Ray) Scharenbroch of Kiel; nieces and nephews, Gail (Mike) Ashmore of Newnan, GA, Brian (Julie) Scharenbroch of Sheboygan, Mary (Jerry) Reszczynski of Kiel, Danny (Tammy) Scharenbroch of Elkhart Lake; his sweetheart Shari Livingston of Fond du Lac. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Lorraine; his brother, Raymond Schneider.

Visitation will take place on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 1:30 PM. Burial will follow the service at Estabrooks Cemetery.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -