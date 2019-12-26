|
Eugene F. Schneider
Fond du Lac - Eugene F. Schneider, age 87, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born on February 17, 1932, in Cleveland, WI, the son of William and Magdalena (Schneider) Schneider. He married Lorraine Wittkopf on December 25, 1968. She preceded him in death in 1992. Eugene worked for over thirty-five years at Mercury Marine. He loved going snowmobiling and listening to polka music.
Survivors include his step-son, Dennis (Sharon) Wittkopf of Fond du Lac; his step-grandchildren, Scott Wittkopf of Fond du Lac and Tami Wittkopf of Kewaskum; step-great-grandchild, Ashley K. Wittkopf; his sister, Caroline (Ray) Scharenbroch of Kiel; nieces and nephews, Gail (Mike) Ashmore of Newnan, GA, Brian (Julie) Scharenbroch of Sheboygan, Mary (Jerry) Reszczynski of Kiel, Danny (Tammy) Scharenbroch of Elkhart Lake; his sweetheart Shari Livingston of Fond du Lac. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Lorraine; his brother, Raymond Schneider.
Visitation will take place on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 1:30 PM. Burial will follow the service at Estabrooks Cemetery.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019