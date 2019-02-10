Eugene L. Guttenberg



Sheboygan - Eugene L. Guttenberg, age 87, of Sheboygan, died on Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. He was born in Jefferson, Wisconsin on August 28, 1931, the son of the late Raymond and Evelyn Hans Guttenberg.



He attended local schools in the Jefferson area and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1949. Eugene attended UW-Whitewater for one year and then was appointed to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland graduating in 1954. He was trained to be an Air Force Pilot in Florida, earning his wings in 1955. In 1973 Eugene became a part-time Liaison Officer for the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.



On May 14, 1955 he was united in marriage to Joan Yahn in Marianna, Florida. He was granted an honorable discharge in 1960 and then became a stockbroker for Robert W. Baird & Company in the Sheboygan office until his retirement in 1990. He was a current member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Eugene enjoyed golfing, playing cards, traveling to Oneida Casino and working at Riverdale Golf Club during his retirement years. He also enjoyed morning coffee with his friends at the south side McDonalds.



Survivors include his wife, Joan; daughter, Sue Guttenberg; a daughter-in-law, Connie Guttenberg, all of Sheboygan; three nephews, James (Laura) Wedl, of Virginia, Tom (Sherry) Gerondale and Todd (Lisa) Gerondale, both of Fort Atkinson. Many other relatives and friends further survive. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Joseph Guttenberg, his two sisters, Jane Wedl and Ellen Gerondale and a brother-in-law, Donald Yahn.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Eugene will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 1305 Humboldt Ave., Sheboygan with Rev. Richard Cerpich officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.



In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Eugene's name. A heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff at Sunny Ridge Health Care, Dr. Kerpe and his nurse, Carrie for the compassion and care that was given to him.



The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 10, 2019