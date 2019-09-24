|
Eugene "Gene" Otten
Sheboygan - Eugene "Gene" Otten, 84, of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born October 7, 1934, in Milwaukee, to the late Edward and Arnolda (Leinse) Otten. He attended Sheboygan Christian grade school and graduated from Sheboygan North High School and attended Calvin College in Grand Rapids, MI. Gene served his country in the United States Army and recently had the privilege to participate in an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. On January 5, 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Knatz. In his earlier years, he served as a youth elder, basketball coach, swim instructor and ski patrol. He later worked in the transportation industry in various capacities. Gene enjoyed playing cards, bowling, reading and most of all, walking with his dog, Buddy.
In addition to his wife, Carol, Gene is survived by his three children, Beth Otten (Bret Cooney), Eric (Shannon) Otten and Brenda Otten (Randy Bullock); three grandchildren, Taylor, Nick and Ivy. He is further survived by his sister-in-law, Bonnie Schoemer, brother-in-law, Jim (Joan) Knatz and several very close friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Winifred Otten, his sister, Edith Buteyn and his mother and father-in-law, John and Molly Knatz.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church (1019 N. 7th Street, Sheboygan) with Rev. Brett Matz officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, at the church, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services. A private inurnment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Kohler. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to send email condolences.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to be used for the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses in the ICU at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center for the compassionate care shown to Gene and his family. It was greatly appreciated.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 24, 2019