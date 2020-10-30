1/1
Eugene Sagunsky
Eugene Sagunsky

Sheboygan Falls - Eugene Duane Sagunsky, 93, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at his home.

Eugene was born on September 16, 1927, in Sheboygan, WI, to Jules and Norma (Bock) Sagunsky. He served his country in the United States Army from October of 1950 to 1952 in the Korean war. He returned to the United States and married Ruth Will on November 29, 1952. Ruth preceded Eugene in death on August 8, 2018.

Eugene was a faithful employee at Bemis Manufacturing for 44 years until his retirement. He was an active volunteer at the Sheboygan Falls Food Pantry for over 28 years and was a dedicated participant at Blessed Trinity Parish. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, fishing, and traveling, especially to the beautiful nature of northern Wisconsin.

Eugene is survived by his two daughters, Karen (Mark) Hallan of Granite Bay, CA, Kathy (Jim) Schleh of Taylor, WI; two sons, Gary (Leslie) Sagunsky of Carlsbad, CA, Daniel (Pam Rutherford) Sagunsky of Sheboygan Falls; 15 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Jules & Norma Sagunsky; his beloved wife of 65 years, Ruth Ann Sagunsky; a grandson, Nathan Schleh; and three sisters, Vivian Grams, Carol Holtz, Phyllis Sagunsky

A mass will take place at Blessed Trinity Parish on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 11:00 am with Fr. Joe Dominic presiding. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 10:00 am until the time of mass at 11:00 am. Wearing a facemask and practicing physical distancing is required for all who attend. Burial will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Sheboygan Falls.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
