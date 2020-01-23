|
Eugene "Stinky" Schrimpf
Sheboygan - Mr. Eugene "Stinky" Schrimpf passed away on January 22, 2020. He was born January 26, 1939 in Sheboygan to Hazel and Frank Schrimpf. He graduated from North High School and went on to earn a degree at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
In 1960, he married Emma "Amy" Perl who sadly passed away at the young age of 33. In 1992 he married Vicki Buttera, who preceded him in death in 2014.
He worked for years at Schrimpf's Used Cars in Sheboygan, where he acquired the nickname "Stinky" as he would follow his father around with a wrench in his hand since age 4 and wreaked of oil and gasoline. He always was meddling around with cars and at one point owned a series of Buick Roadmasters which were his pride and joy.
Until recently, he worked at Caan's Floral since selling the car business. He loved the people there and they treated him like family. His boisterous laughter and jokes (some of them very inappropriate) will truly be missed by all that knew him.
Survivors include his daughter, Roxanne and son-in-law, Ted Murray, brother Bruce (Susan) Schrimpf, step-children, Darci Buttera, Mike Buttera, and Gary Fintelmann, grandchildren Jessica (Dan) Giles, Joshua Murray, and Emma Murray, a great-grandchild Juliette "Juju" Murray, a brother-in-law Raymond Perl, and sister-in-law Marlene Voechting, many nieces and nephews that loved him dearly, and a very special friend, Mary Benzschawel.
Funeral Service will be held at 12pm on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th Street, Sheboygan. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10 am until 12pm.
A memorial fund has been established in Eugene's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020