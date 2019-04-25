Eugenia L. Traynor



Sheboygan - Eugenia L. Traynor, 89, of Sheboygan, passed away Saturday morning, April 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.



Born October 18, 1929 in Stevens Point, Eugenia was a daughter of the late Edward F. and Monica F. Klasinski Landowski. She attended Stevens Point area schools and graduated from Stevens Point Area High School. On October 13, 1962, she was united in marriage to William H. Traynor in Keflacic, Iceland. They were married for 48 years before Bill preceded her in death on January 3, 2011.



Jeanne worked at City Bakery for many years. She previously worked at Sears and Oscar Meyer. She was an active member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church from 1973-1985 and St. Dominic Catholic Church from 1985-Present where she sang in the senior choir and was a member of the Catholic Women's Charity Club. She was also involved with the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary. She was member of the Golden Chordaliers, St. Vincent de Paul and Self Help of WI. She was an avid writer who wrote deep and touching verse and creative responses to life. She will always be remembered for her smile and joy to laugh with anyone who would laugh with her. Her wit was clever and keen. Her written word which was powerful and poetic. Her gift of love as a Mother and homemaker was seen every night in supper with candle light.



She is survived by her children, Carolyn (Peter) Hansen, Knoxville, TN, Paul (Melanie) Traynor, McFarland, WI, Marijo Musick, Nicaragua, and Angela (Brian) Van Sluys, Sheboygan; grandchildren, Scott (Rachel) Hansen, Calhoun, GA, Michael Hansen, Cleveland, TN, Leah Traynor, Stevens Point, Nicole Traynor, Madison, Ryan Traynor, McFarland, Kayla (Josh) Cook, Rusk, TX, Shane (Jessie) Musick, Houston, TX, Rachel Van Sluys, Waukesha, and Austin Van Sluys, Milwaukee; two great grandchildren, Josiah and Rebecca Hansen, Calhoun, GA; her sister-in-law, Jan Landowski, Caladonia, WI; nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.



Besides her parents and husband, Bill, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Lawrence (Sophie) and Meinard Landowski, and her sister, Isabelle (Gerald) Petersen, and her son-in-law, Rick Musick.



A private family memorial service will take place in the near future.



The family would like to thank the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and the Memory Matters Program of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls. An extra special thank you to the most amazing care givers, Janis Brunn and Kerri Hoffman.



A memorial fund has been established in her name.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jeanne's arrangements. Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary