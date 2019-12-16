|
Eustacio Gonzalez Medina
Sheboygan - Eustacio Gonzalez Medina, 89, of Sheboygan, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Eustacio was born on April 1, 1930, in Ciudad de Rio Verde, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Pablo and Marcina (Tobias) Medina.
On December 24, 1957, Eustacio married Maria Padron in Brownsville, TX. Eustacio was employed at Lakeside Foods for 52 years as a laborer until his retirement in 2016.
He was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church in Sheboygan for over 50 years where he was a Eucharistic Minister for many years. Eustacio was actively involved in the Hispanic Community. He was known for being an extremely hard worker and excellent provider. He was a true gentleman and a devoted husband. Eustacio enjoyed gardening, yard work and watching rodeos from his hometown in Mexico. He loved to spoil his grandchildren.
Eustacio is survived by his wife, Maria Luisa Medina; five daughters, Gloria (Santiago) Fuentes, Patricia Medina, Virginia (Adrian) Castellanos, Maria (Scott) Brusse, and Veronica (Michael Schwarten) Medina; two sons, Ricardo (Teresa) Medina, Jose Luis (Christian Mikulice) Medina; daughter-in-law, Melva Medina; nineteen Grandchildren, Monica (Crystal Espinoza) Fuentes, Tony Fuentes, Isabel Muniz, Patricia Muniz, Sandra (Anthony) Tellez, Janell (Timothy) Dolfin, Justinn Medina, Jonathan Medina, Mariela Medina, Cesar Salazar, Amanda Salazar, Jaclyn Medina, Christopher (Amanda) Medina, Dylan Medina, Selena (Taylor) Gregory, Sydnee Brusse, Shantell Brusse, Savannah Brusse, Miranda Avina; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Juana Morales Medina.
Eustacio was preceded in death by his parents, Pablo and Marcina; three daughters, Vicenta Chavez - Medina, Maria Susana Medina, and Elisabeth Medina; two sons, Juan Medina and Eustacio Medina, Jr.; two brothers, Adolfo Medina and Maximiliano Medina; and sister, Leonor Vasquez.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Eustacio's life will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. Clement Catholic Church in Sheboygan with Father Norberto Sandoval and Father Carlos Zapata concelebrating. A burial will take place at Greendale Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Homes - Oostburg on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and again on Thursday, at the CHURCH from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm.
A memorial fund is being established in Eustacio's name.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Medina family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019