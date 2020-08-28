Eva J. Kosmicki



Neenah - The toughest woman to ever hail from the city of Sheboygan, Wisconsin has gone to God. Biker girl, truck driver, guardian of her sons and resilient caregiver to her chronically ill husband, Eva Kosmicki was born on May 19, 1947 in Sheboygan, daughter of the late Elmer and Annie (Kisselausky) Eagle. She joked to her grandkids that she went by the name Evil Eva Eagle, but she had a huge heart. Gordon Kosmicki wooed her with his rakish charm and offbeat sense of humor when they met over 50 years ago and they wed on January 8, 1972. He preceded her in death July 27, 2009.



Eva worked as a Medical Secretary for 40 years at Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls, St. Joseph's in Milwaukee and in private practice. But she really earned her keep as a fighter. A Graduate of Sheboygan Central High and Lakeshore Technical College, she held as many as three jobs at a time to offset her husband's disability and act as provider for the family. On top of that, Eva cooked all the meals--her boys absolutely relished her cooking. She ran her sons wherever they needed to go, she screamed louder than anyone at their games (sometimes unnervingly so), sold Avon, and fought her family out of poverty.



A longtime member of Sheboygan Southside Parishes, St. Catherine of Alexandria in Milwaukee (where she sang in their ground-breaking folk choir) and later in life St. Gabriel's in Neenah.



In her later years, Eva became a loving grandmother and attracted devoted friends who viewed her as blood.



Eva is survived by her three sons: Kory (Sara), Kyle (Stephanie) and Kollin (Cecilia); 10 grandchildren: Felix, Elias, Frances, Rosanne, Ella, Owen, Mikayla, Hunter, Luke and Brandon; nephew and niece: Brandon and Andrea; and dear friends Kathy Rau, Toni Rick, Joann Schroeder and Faith Stubing. Eva was further preceded in death by her beloved sister Rosanne Pannier (Ken); Aunt Rosie; and granddaughter Annie.



A memorial Mass for Eva will be held 11:30 AM on Monday August 31, 2020 at ST. GABRIEL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 900 Geiger St; Neenah, with Fr. Robert Kollath officiating. Visitation will be held at the church Monday morning beginning at 9:30 until the 11:30 AM Mass. Facial masks and social distancing are required due to state mandates.



Westgor Funeral Home



200 W. Doty Ave, Neenah



(920) 722-7151



Condolences:www.westgorfuneralhomes.com









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store