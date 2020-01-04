|
|
Evelyn E. Blanke
Plymouth - Evelyn Edna Blanke, age 93, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020, at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice facility in Sheboygan Falls.
She was born on February 19, 1926, in the Town of Rhine, WI, a daughter of the late Arther and Freda (Berth) Feldmann.
She attended Victory School and Acorn Grade Schools.
On June 16, 1945, she married Hubert Blanke at Saron United Church of Christ in the Town of Sheboygan Falls. He preceded her in death on July 5, 2012.
Evelyn was a farmer's wife and was by her husband's side running the farm as well as being a homemaker. She also worked at Stokely Van Camp and Gilson Brothers in Plymouth.
She was a member of Salem Plankroad United Church of Christ and sang in the church choir, served as an usher and would volunteer for funeral meals and whatever she could help at church with. She loved her family, polka music, dancing, and old fashioneds.
Survivors include: Four children: Carol (Conrad) Knuth, Wayne (Annette) Blanke, Susan Roy and Stuart (Kathy) Blanke; 13 grandchildren: Brenda (Jeff) Langlois, Kurt (Michelle) Knuth, Zachery Blanke, Chelsea (Nick) Shireman, Aaron Blanke, Brandon Blanke, Nick (Emilee) Roy, Justin Roy, Josh (Rachel) Blanke, Ryan (Maxine) Mandel, Tyler (Bessie) Blanke, Taylor Campbell, and Gabrielle Blanke; 11 great-grandchildren: Ben and Lucas Langlois, Marie and Micah Shireman, Everly, Harper, and Daisy Blanke, Nick, Valerie, and Nadia Mandel, and Kayden Hill-Campbell; and Sister-in-law: Virginia Boll Feldmann.
She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Hubert; two sisters: Elna Wagner and Roma Berth; two brothers: Warren and Roland Feldman; two brothers-in-law: Willard and Ervin Blanke; and Sister-in-law: LaVerne Czarniak.
Funeral services will be held on Friday (January 10, 2020) at 6:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Pastor Dale Miller of Salem Plankroad UCC will officiate. Burial will be in the Salem Plankroad UCC Cemetery.
Visitation will take place at the Suchon Funeral Home on Friday (Jan. 10) from 4:00 P.M. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Evelyn's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020