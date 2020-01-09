|
|
Evelyn "Honey" Jahnke Blunck
Brevard, NC - Aug. 11, 1922- Dec. 22, 2019
Evelyn Marie Jahnke Blunck (nee Appleton), 97, of Brevard, NC, passed away peacefully after succumbing to injuries from a car accident on December 22, 2019. Born in Freedom, WI, on August 11, 1922, to John and Sybella (nee Muench) Appleton. From an early age, she was known to family and friends as "Honey". After graduating from Freedom High School in 1940, she earned a teaching degree. On December 28, 1946, she married Howard "Tod" Jahnke (dec. March 5, 1990). She began her career as a teacher at a one-room schoolhouse outside of Appleton and continued her teaching at St. Paul's Elementary School. She was also employed at Lincoln Memorial High School in Manitowoc until 1976. She began a new career working for the Manitowoc Office on Aging and later the Sheboygan Office on Aging until retiring in 1989. She loved to travel and took up a brief career as a travel guide during her retirement. On November 24, 1990, she married William Blunck (dec. October 9, 2012). Honey loved the theater and was a member of The Masquers while in Manitowoc. She often performed in plays, did poetry readings, and was known to tell a mean joke at parties. Her hobbies included reading, acting in and going to plays, taking walks, and socializing with friends and family at College Walk Retirement Community in Brevard. Honey's legacy includes her wonderful influence on all her students, as well as her ability to make everyone around her feel loved. As a matriarch, she was second to none. There are too many stories and chapters to even begin to mention in this tribute, but those will live on for generations. She was loved dearly and we are forever blessed to have had her in our lives. She is survived by her adoring children Rebecca (Robert) Behnke, Jessica (Jackie Peletier) Jahnke, Gregory (Diane) Jahnke, Henry (Cindy) Jahnke, Christopher (Kathy Young) Jahnke, Jonathan (Cheri Sutton) Jahnke; grandchildren Aaron, Rachel, Allison, Andrew, Adam, Grant, Benson, Jordan, Keegan, Aislin, Lucas, Jackson, Isabelle; 16 great grandchildren and more on the way; many loving nieces, nephews and in-laws.
A celebration of her life well lived will be scheduled for this summer at her birthplace. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the John F. Keever Jr. Solace Center, c/o CarePartners Hospice & Palliative Care, P.O. Box 5779, Asheville, NC 28813. To send online condolences or share memories, please visit dignitymemorial.com/obituaries.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020