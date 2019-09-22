|
|
Evelyn Justina Heinen
Sheboygan - Evelyn Justina Heinen, age 108, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019, at the Terrace Place Assisted Living Facility on Eisner Ave. in Sheboygan. She had been a resident at Terrace Place (Estates) since May 2008.
She was born on January 8, 1911 daughter of the late Herbert and Philomena "Minnie" Klug of Silver Creek, WI. She attended school in Random Lake, graduating in 1928.
On Nov 27, 1937 she was united in marriage to Isadore A. Heinen of Fredonia, WI. He preceded her in death on October 17, 1978.
After marriage they lived on the Heinen homestead farm outside Fredonia. In 1947 they moved to a farm in Waldo. She was a long-time resident of Waldo until she moved to a house in Sheboygan on N 25th St in 1980.
Survivors include a son, Russell of Solana Beach, CA, two grandchildren, Dawn (John) Donovan of Vienna, VA and John (Kathryn) Heinen of Charlotte, NC, one step-grandchild, Deborah Owen of Richmond, VA, four great grandchildren, Anniston and "Jack" Donovan and Alexander and Lilliana Heinen and one great stepson, Benjamin Owen of Richmond, VA. Evelyn is also survived by one sister Marvel (Chester) Harrison of Sheboygan.
Evelyn was also preceded in death by one son, Daniel in 1993, a daughter-in-law Diane Ramey Heinen in 2002 and two sisters Gladys (Glenn) Holbrook and Vivian (Clarence) Gale. Last year she also lost her step-grandson Chester Ramey III who was residing in Winchester, VA.
Memorial Service will take place on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2133 N. 22nd St. Sheboygan, with Fr. Matthew Widder officiating. Inurnment will be in St Mary's Cemetery in Port Washington.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 22, 2019