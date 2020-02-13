|
|
Evelyn M. Sippel
Plymouth - Evelyn M. Sippel (nee Hahn), found peace with her Lord on February 11, 2020 at Rocky Knoll Health Care Facility at the age of 96.
She was born on October 31, 1923, a daughter of the late William and Matilda (Friebertshauser) Hahn in the Town of Mitchell where she attended the Spring Farm Grade School.
Evelyn married Hugo Sippel on August 29, 1942. They made their home in Waldo following their marraige and then moved to Cascade where they raised their children.
She worked at Regal Ware for 25 years and following retirement, she and Hugo moved to Sheboygan Falls. Hugo preceded her in death on September 17, 1995.
Evelyn loved her flower gardens and cooking for her family on Sunday's and holidays. She also loved visiting other relatives and friends and dancing with Hugo in her earlier years.
Survivors include: Children: Gerald Sippel of Cascade, Ronald (Sandy) Sippel of Plymouth, Alan (Rose) Sippel of FL, Kathleen (Charles) Payne of Plymouth, Jeffrey (Tammy) Sippel of Plymouth, Mary (Jim) Kellner of Sheboygan, and Debra (Jim) Okcugil of Sheboygan Falls; Daughter-in-law: Mary Sippel of Plymouth, 21 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons: Duane and Richard, daughter-in-law: Patricia, sister: Lavina Gumtow, brothers: Elroy and Earl Hahn, and special nieces: Vi Buris and Carol Mae Williams.
Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday (February 19, 2020) at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 2:00 - 5:00 P.M. with a Funeral Mass to follow at 5:00 P.M. Father Philip Reifenberg, Pastor of the Church, will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Cascade.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Evelyn's name for Rocky Knoll and Compassus Hospice.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Evelyn was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. We all loved her and will miss her dearly.
The family would like to send special thanks to the entire staffs of Rocky Knoll and Compassus Hospice for the loving care and compassion given to Evelyn.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020