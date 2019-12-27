|
Evelyn Schnell
Kiel - Evelyn Aroma Schnell. 98, of rural Kiel, died peacefully Tuesday morning December 24, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital.
She was born Evelyn Ruh on August 22, 1921, daughter of the late Harry & Alma (Henning) Ruh on the Ruh family homestead. Evelyn graduated from Hillside Grove School, rural Kiel. On June 18, 1941 she was united in marriage to John M. Schnell. Evelyn and John raised their family on the family farm in the town of Schleswig, where she lived for 94 years. John preceded her in death on March 31, 2003. She was a lifelong member of Bethlehem UCC and was a member of the Ladies Aid. Evelyn was an excellent cook who enjoyed growing, cooking and serving food and meals to her friends and family. Evelyn enjoyed sharing her life with John and her children, and in later years, sharing her time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved a good game of sheephead and her card clubs, as well as traveling with John, when they could, taking several trips to Europe. Time spent with her family is what she loved the most.
Survivors include her children; Lola (Gary) Roeh, Kiel, Dianne (Robert) Herzog, New Berlin and Mark (Darcy) Schnell, Kiel; six grandchildren: Chad Roeh, Shannan (Mike McFarland) Roeh, Charles (Stephanie) Schwarz, Patrick Schwarz (Courtney Ninmer), Kristin (Daniel) Fuhrmann and Jenna (Rob) Parks; eight great-grandchildren: Taylor (Melissa) Rezachek, Gretchen and Jack Schwarz, Natalie Schwarz, Kellan and Adrienne Fuhrmann, Addison and Bria Parks. She is further survived by her sister: Shirley (Kenneth) Henschel; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Pat Schnell, Gladys Paulson, Grace Mikalofsky, Louise Thiel, and Jim (Margie) Schnell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John, her parents: Harry and Alma Ruh, sisters-in-law: Helen (Otto) Kaderabek, Bernice (Steve) Zielke, Alice (Wally) Dudarenke, Francis Schnell, Kenneth (Marie) Schnell, Gene Paulson, Ed Mikalofsky, and Wally Thiel.
Funeral services for Evelyn will be held on Monday December 30, 2019 at 11:00AM at Bethlehem UCC (11608 Lax Chapel Rd, Kiel) with Rev. Rebecca Johnston officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00PM until 5:00PM at the Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St Kiel), the visitation will continue on Monday at the CHURCH from 9:00AM until 10:45AM when we will have brief family rites before the service at 11:00AM.
The family would like to personally thank all of the caregivers who helped to keep Evelyn in her home over the past few years. They would also like to thank St. Nicholas Hospital and Hospice staff for the compassion and care shown to her and her family in her last days.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting the family with arrangements.
