Felecisima "Fely" Lomibao
Plymouth - Felecisima "Fely" Lomibao, 87 of Plymouth passed away with her loving family beside her on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Plymouth Care Center.
Fely was born on August 12, 1932 in Pasay City, Philippines a daughter to the late Ernesto and Maximiana (Cifea) Dela Cruz. She attended schools there. On November 21, 1952 she was united in marriage to Jose Lomibao in the Philippines. They came to the United States in 1980. Fely was a homemaker and an accomplished cook always making sure her family and guests were well fed. She enjoyed dancing and had a caring heart for other people.
Fely was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth.
Fely is survived by her husband, Jose, Sr.; six sons, Reynaldo Lomibao of Sheboygan, Jose Lomibao, Jr. of Kiel, Wilfredo Lomibao of Manitowoc, Robert (Jessica) Lomibao of Belgium, Augusto Lomibao (special friend Jeni) of Sheboygan Falls, and Erwin (Tiffany) Lomibao of Columbus, Ohio; five daughters, Teresita (Phil) Talbert of Montgomery, Alabama, Milagros Colasito of Sheboygan, Maria (Steve) Kracht of Sheboygan Falls, Anita (Saturnino) Mazaba of Milwaukee and Lovey Vollrath (fiancé, Francisco Salas) of Sheboygan. She is further survived by her extended family of grandchildren and great grandchildren along with a host of relatives and friends. Along with her parents Fely was preceded in death by 2 sons, Luisito and Alexander, granddaughters, Cassandra Lomibao and Shelly La Bine, great granddaughter, Britney Crawford, great grandson, Aiden Lemkuel, two brothers and a son in law, Ted Colasito.
A funeral service for Fely will be held 6 PM, Friday, January 17 at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service with Rev. Richard Fleischman officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home, 123 South Street, Plymouth on Friday from 4 PM until the time of service at 6 PM.
Memorials in Fely's name are preferred.
Fely's family would like to extend their deep appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to Compasus Hospice and the Plymouth Care Center, especially Keri. Your comfort and kindness will be remembered.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020