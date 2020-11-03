Florence A. Melichar
Fond du Lac - Florence A. Melichar, age 78, of Fond du Lac, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday (November 1, 2020) at Fond du Lac Lutheran Home.
She was born on September 26, 1942 in Sturgeon Bay, WI, a daughter of the late Eben and Loretta (Grovogel) Hanson.
She graduated from Beloit High School.
On April 27, 1963, she married the love of her life Donald Melichar Sr. at Kewaunee Hospital due to an unexpected trip to the hospital the week of their wedding.
Florence loved any social opportunity and was never the quietest person in a room. She worked at various Taverns as a bartender, the Red Owl and the Sheboygan County Fair for 38 years. She was on the Miniature Bowling League at Turner Hall and was an avid dart player. Florence enjoyed puzzles, Bingo, playing cards, and any event where she could be social. Above all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was a former member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth and a current member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Fond du Lac.
Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years, Donald Sr.; Son, Donald Jr. (Jill) Melichar; Daughter, Robin Grabinski (Fiancé: Jeff Holst); Grandchildren, Megan Melichar, Nathan Melichar, Jerry Grabinski III, Norah Grabinski, Pheibe Grabinski, Canyon Grabinski; Great-grandchild, Shiloh Grabinski; Brothers, William (Virginia) Hanson and Donald (Judy) Hanson; and Sisters-in-law: Agnes Hanson, Florence Hanson, Delores Hartlaub, and Judy Melichar.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Eight siblings, Lawrence Hanson, Robert Hanson, James (Rosealyn "Rosie") Hanson, Eben Jr. (June) Hanson, Jean Zak (Reuben) Widder, Margaret "Peggy" (Carlton "Buck") Kuehn, Carol (Joe) Nelson, Helen (James) Abrahamson; and Brother-in-law, Leo Melichar.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday (November 10, 2020) at 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Father Ryan Pruess, Pastor of Holy Family Catholic Church, will officiate. Please wear a mask and practice proper social distancing. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Florence's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of Fond du Lac Lutheran Home for all the care and compassion given to Florence.