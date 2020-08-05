1/1
Florence A. Reineking
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence A. Reineking

Sheboygan - Florence Ann Reineking, age 91, of Sheboygan, died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital. She was born in Sheboygan on February 3, 1929 the daughter of the late Louis and Mary Stieber Stoiber.

She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1947. On September 13, 1947 she was united in marriage to Melvin H. Reineking at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church Rectory. Melvin preceded her in death in 2016. Florence was a proud homemaker to her seven children, she was employed at St. Nicholas Hospital and did various housekeeping duties for 14 years.

Florence was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, puzzles, bingo, 500 Rummy and traveling.

Survivors include her seven children, Ronald Reineking, Carol Kraus, Judith Lisowe, Michael (Lisa) Reineking, Dennis Reineking, Diane (Al) Schumacher and James Reineking, all of Sheboygan; ten grandchildren, Carla Butzen, Bill (Betsy) Puchniarz III, Brian (Jen) Reineking, Carrie (Bill) Kuehl, Sandy (girlfriend Jessica) Lisowe, Tony Lisowe (girlfriend Kristen), Jason (Theresa) Reineking, Anna Schumacher (special friend Jose), Ashley (Ryan) Lesicko and Sara (Morgan) Ludtke; sixteen great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Charlotte Rassel; one sister-in-law, Kay Reineking; brothers-in-law, Henry, Marvin, Bill and Vernon Reineking. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Florence was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two grandchildren, Troy Reineking and Michael Kraus, six sisters and six brothers.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the 4:45 p.m at the Reinibold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan. A private funeral service for immediate family only will be held following the visitation. Entombment will take place Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Due to the current health concerns, please practice social distancing and face protection is required for the public visitation at the funeral home.

A thank you is extended to the Shores of Sheboygan, Allay Hospice and the 4th floor staff at St. Nicholas Hospital for the compassion care that was given to her.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reinbold Novak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved