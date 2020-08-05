Florence A. Reineking
Sheboygan - Florence Ann Reineking, age 91, of Sheboygan, died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital. She was born in Sheboygan on February 3, 1929 the daughter of the late Louis and Mary Stieber Stoiber.
She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1947. On September 13, 1947 she was united in marriage to Melvin H. Reineking at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church Rectory. Melvin preceded her in death in 2016. Florence was a proud homemaker to her seven children, she was employed at St. Nicholas Hospital and did various housekeeping duties for 14 years.
Florence was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, puzzles, bingo, 500 Rummy and traveling.
Survivors include her seven children, Ronald Reineking, Carol Kraus, Judith Lisowe, Michael (Lisa) Reineking, Dennis Reineking, Diane (Al) Schumacher and James Reineking, all of Sheboygan; ten grandchildren, Carla Butzen, Bill (Betsy) Puchniarz III, Brian (Jen) Reineking, Carrie (Bill) Kuehl, Sandy (girlfriend Jessica) Lisowe, Tony Lisowe (girlfriend Kristen), Jason (Theresa) Reineking, Anna Schumacher (special friend Jose), Ashley (Ryan) Lesicko and Sara (Morgan) Ludtke; sixteen great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Charlotte Rassel; one sister-in-law, Kay Reineking; brothers-in-law, Henry, Marvin, Bill and Vernon Reineking. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Florence was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two grandchildren, Troy Reineking and Michael Kraus, six sisters and six brothers.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the 4:45 p.m at the Reinibold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan. A private funeral service for immediate family only will be held following the visitation. Entombment will take place Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Due to the current health concerns, please practice social distancing and face protection is required for the public visitation at the funeral home.
A thank you is extended to the Shores of Sheboygan, Allay Hospice and the 4th floor staff at St. Nicholas Hospital for the compassion care that was given to her.
