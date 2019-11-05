|
Florence Ann Mulloy
Sheboygan - Florence Ann Mulloy, 95, entered Heaven on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born at home on September 14,1924 in Town of Wilson, WI, to Peter and Mary (Ardts) Haen.
She graduated from St. George Parochial School, 1938, and Oostburg High School, 1942. Em-ployment included Dr. Joseph F. Kovacic Office, Pepsi Cola, B.C. Ziegler & Co., Sheboygan Me-morial Hospital, and Print Craft Service, Inc, but her most cherished position was being at home and raising her children. It was during her time of employment at Dr. Kovacic's office that Florence met Ralph J. Mulloy when he came to the office needing stitches. Ralph always said he had a weakness for redheads, and by the time he left the doctor's office, he had set up their first date.
Florence and Ralph were married on June 26,1948 at St. George Catholic Church. After 48 years of marriage, Ralph went Home to his Savior on January 1, 1997.
As a child, Florence was raised in a God-honoring home where she experienced the importance of serving God and loving people. The result was an inward beauty displayed outwardly in kind-ness, honesty and simplicity.
As an adult, in simple faith, Florence accepted all the promises of Jesus, including, "He who be-lieves in Me will live, even though he dies." She gained assurance of her salvation, enabling her to fully embrace life, and she spent time daily in God's Word and prayer. She was a member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, St. Ann's Christian Women's Society, The Jolly Clavers care minis-try to the homebound and those in nursing homes, and a member of "Jesus Loves Me" prayer group.
Florence loved baking and provided delicious treats for many church functions, her Christmas cookies and baking for the Emmaus Meals, were just a few of her specialties. She enjoyed cross-word puzzles, Cribbage, Sheepshead, Bridge, Skat, Help Your Neighbor and other card games. More often than not, she was the winner. Florence and Ralph enjoyed square dancing and they loved singing, making beautiful harmony together.
She was a Sports fan: Packers, Brewers, Badgers and Bucks. In her younger years she coached some of her son's local baseball teams, and took every opportunity to be at sports, school or church events her children and grandchildren participated in. She was their biggest fan.
A patriot, Florence was a 55 year member of #1230 V.F.W. Post Auxiliary and a flag bearer in the organization.
Those whom she left in God's care are her children: Mary (Tom) Depiesse of Random Lake, WI, Bob (Mary Emily) Mulloy of Lilburn,Georgia, Jane (Bob) Jackson of Sheboygan,WI, Jim (Mary Lou) Mulloy of Scottsdale, AZ, Mark (Sherry) Mulloy of Belgium, WI, and Carol (Tim) Nesst of Sheboygan Falls, WI; grandchildren: Luke (Nina), Kyle (Lois) and Justin Depiesse, Amy (Juan) Terrazas, Greg Mulloy, Thomas (Kathryn) Jackson, Chris (Katie), Adam (Liza), Ryan (Lauren), and Joshua (Alexandra) Mulloy, Stephanie (Ryan) Arndt, Jessica (Ron) Spencer and Kelly Nesst; great-grandchildren: Callahan Depiesse, Miles Jackson, Ellie, Gavin, Raleigh, Salem, Mia, Brooks and Amaya Mulloy, Dylan, Aidan, Ben and Liam Arndt, Riley and Kaylie Spencer; brothers: Al Haen, Norbert (Adeline) Haen; brother-in-law: Ed (Mary) Mulloy; sister-in-law: Mildred Haen, and many other relatives and friends.
Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Horace and Erna Mulloy; her grandson, Matthew John Dietsche; brothers, Henry (Marie), John, Rev. Ed-mund, and Roman Haen; sisters, Julia Haen, Marie (Roman) Hermann and Agnes (John) Mers-berger; brothers-in-law, George (Marilyn) Mulloy, Robert and Tom Mulloy; sisters-in-law, Pearl Haen and Theresa (Burt) Dittrich.
Florence's family want to thank those that truly cared for her during her time at Sheboygan Pro-gressive Care Center.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church,1439 S 12th Street, She-boygan, WI at 11 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 with Fr. Paul Fliss as celebrant. There will be a time of Visitation at the Church from 9-11 AM, prior to the service.
Next to her love for Jesus, she was devoted to and loved her family and her many friends. She is greatly missed by all.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019