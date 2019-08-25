|
Florence C. Thomas
Plymouth - Florence C. Thomas, 89, of Plymouth passed away on Wednesday evening, August 21, 2019 at the Waterford in Plymouth.
Florence was born on February 6, 1930 in Sheboygan a daughter to Herbert and Anita (Ahrens) Schueffner. She graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1948. On October 7, 1950 she was united in marriage to Allan Thomas in Sheboygan. Together they farmed in the town of Sheboygan Falls. Allan preceded her in death on July 1, 2004. Florence enjoyed her family who were very important to her. She attended her grandchildren's sporting events as often as possible. She was an avid sports fan following the Packers, Badgers, Brewers and Bucks.
Florence was a member of the Salem Plankroad United Church of Christ where she sang in the choir.
Florence is survived by her daughter, Diane (Dennis) Jung of Elkhart Lake; her son, Dave (Kathy) Thomas of Elkhart Lake; her four grandchildren, Jason Thomas, Derek (Aimee) Jung, Kyle (Brittany) Thomas and Kristin (Michael) Gregozeski; her five great grandchildren, Josie, Jayla and Forrest Thomas, Kathryn and Benjamin Gregozeski and a sister-in-law, Elfreida Thomas of West Bend. Nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends further survive. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herman and Maria Thomas; a sister, Gloria (Marvin) Zahner; sisters-in-law, Laura (Walter) Siegert and Alice (Fritz) Wedepohl and her brothers-in-law, Arno (Edna) Thomas, Herman (Leora) Thomas and Roland Thomas. Nieces, nephews and other relatives also preceded her in death.
A funeral service for Florence will be held 6:30 PM, Monday, August 26 at Salem Plankroad United Church of Christ with Pastor Dale Miller officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the church, N5691 Cty Road M, Plymouth on Monday from 4 PM until the time of service.
Memorials in Florence's name may be directed to the Salem Plank Road United Church of Christ.
Florence's family would like to extend their deep appreciation and gratitude to the staff at the Waterford for all the care and kindness given to Florence and her family.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 25, 2019