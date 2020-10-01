Florence L. Karsteadt
Howards Grove - Florence L. Karsteadt, age 101, of Howards Grove, died peacefully on September 29, 2020.
She was born in the Town Herman, daughter of the late Edgar & Anna (Fintelmann) Karsteadt, March 15, 1919. After completing school, Florence worked at Mission House Seminary (now Lakeland University) Plymouth, Schwartz Hotel, Elkhart Lake, and for over 40 years for the Schroeder, Marc Plaza and Pfister Hotels in Milwaukee, finally retiring to Sheboygan in her early 70s. For the last 7 years she happily resided at Harvest Home Assisted Living in Howards Grove. She was a devoted lifelong member of Immanuel United Church of Christ, Plymouth. Florence will always be remembered for her strong work ethic and her kind and gentle manner.
Florence is survived by her sister LaVerne "Shorty" Karsteadt of Plymouth; nieces and nephews, Wayne (Carol) Karsteadt of Carrollton, TX, Edgar (Karen) Karsteadt of Plymouth, Barb (Gary) TerBeest of La Crosse, Brett Baldwin of De Pere, Mark Baldwin of Oakland, CA, Cheryl Baldwin of Oostburg and Karen (Gary) Schwab of Neenah; many beloved grandnieces and grandnephews and their families.
Along with her parents, Florence was preceded in death by a brother Raymond (Delores) Karsteadt; sister Lucille (Robert) Baldwin; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services for Florence will be held at 4:30 PM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Immanuel United Church of Christ, W3694 CTH FF in Plymouth. Family will greet visitors on Wednesday from 4 PM until the time of service. Florence will be laid to rest in Immanuel UCC Cemetery in Town Herman.
