Florence M. Sternberg



Sheboygan Falls - Florence M. Sternberg age 95, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away Tuesday morning November 6, 2018 at Pine Haven Christian Home.



Born April 22, 1923 to Ernest and Mabel (April) Heineman in the Town of Chase, she attended local schools. On June 2, 1945 she was united in marriage to Robert C. Sternberg in Oklahoma City, OK. Florence worked as a secretary for various companies in the Sheboygan area, she enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren.



Florence is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Jack) Bachmann; 2 granddaughters, Andrea (special friend, Josh Rassel) Bachmann and Ashley (Anthony) Johnson; a grandson, Christopher Bachmann, a great granddaughter, Joanna Johnson; 4 sisters, Irene (special friend Joe) Allison, Arlene Elsea, Mildred Gohr, Janice Steffel and many other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert, her father in law and mother in law, Theodore & Elsie Sternberg, her sisters, Lucille Kolakowski & Gladys Werner, 7 brothers in law, Ray Kolakowski, Clifford Allison, Ray Elsea, Ruben Gohr, William Steffel, H. John Sternberg, Gilbert Schirmer; and 2 sisters in law, Jean Schirmer & Bernice Sternberg.



A celebration of Florence's life will be held from 1:30 - 4:00 P.M. Saturday March 9, 2019 in the Clubhouse at The Bull at Pinehurst Farms, 1 Long Drive, Sheboygan Falls.



A memorial fund in Florence's name has been established for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation service has been entrusted with Florence's arrangements. Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary