Florence S. Langhoff
Sheboygan - Florence S. Langhoff, 75, of Sheboygan, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Meadowview Manor in Sheboygan. She was born February 25, 1944 in Merrill to Louis and Viola (Grawien) Langhoff.
Florence attended Corning Grade School, graduated from Merrill High School and then went on to receive her nursing degree from Lakeshore Technical School in 1973. On December 25, 1960 she was united in marriage to David H. Langhoff, he preceded her in death on March 22, 2016.
Having a strong faith Florence was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Her caring spirit lead her to work in various nursing positions. She also worked with the Dept. of Social Services-Welfare in both Sheboygan and Calumet Counties. She retired in August 1996 from Calumet County Social Services Dept. as a manager/supervisor. Florence was a very talented seamstress, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting and other crafts. She was also an avid reader and took pride in her gardens.
Florence is survived by her children; James (Lynn) Langhoff of Mercer, Deborah (Mark) Schmidt of Sheboygan, Kristine (Patrick) Thurs of Sheboygan, grandchildren; Nicholas Schmidt of Sheboygan, Samantha Schmidt of Milwaukee, Louisa (Dustin) Neese of Sheboygan, Melissa (Mike) Shober of Madison, great-grandchildren; Viktor Tupper, Liliana Neese, David Charles Neese and Rowena Neese all of Sheboygan, siblings; Isabel (Robert ) Hoff, Louis Langhoff Jr., Jean Buboltz, Marion Simon, Shirley Borchardt, and Clarice (Ervin) Boehm, in-laws; Reinhard (Fern) Langhoff Jr. of Merrill, Bruce (Barb) Langhoff of Sioux Falls, SD, and Bonnie (Clark) Callahan of Merrill, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Margery Buffington and Vernette (Milton) Kleinschmidt, parents-in-law Reinhard and Dorothy Langhoff, brothers-in-law, Bill Klammer, Laverne Borchardt, Lawrence Buboltz, and Richard Simon and sister-in-law Geraldine Langhoff.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Zimmer-Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd., Sheboygan, with Rev. Alan Kubow officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Florence's name.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Meadowview and St. Nicholas Hospice for all their care, comfort and support. Also to Leah and Jim for their years of support and assistance they gave to our Mom.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 29, 2019