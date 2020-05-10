|
Frances C. Keller
Sheboygan - Frances C. Keller, 91, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully in her sleep following a short illness on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born June 6, 1928 in Milwaukee to Anthony and Catherine (Spies) Schmidt. In 1946 Fran graduated from Shorewood High School. In 1951 she graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison with her a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics. In 1952 she completed a course in Hospital Dietetics at the University of Oregon Medical School completing her education as a Registered Dietician. On February 23, 1957 she was united in marriage to Dr. Robert (Bob) Keller in Chicago, IL. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2018.
Fran worked as a registered dietitian at various Hospitals from 1952 through 1962 including University of Wisconsin Hospital, University of Oregon Tuberculosis Hospital and St Mary's in Madison, WI. After moving to Sheboygan she worked at Rocky Knoll for several years. Fran was a faithful member and volunteered in the office at St. Clement Catholic Church. Fran was also one of the founding board members of Meals on Wheels in Sheboygan County. She was an avid card player and enjoyed traveling with Bob.
Fran is survived by her children; John (Mary) Keller of Burlingame, CA, Paul Keller of Richland, WA, and Mary (Tim) Corkell of Elmhurst, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Kenneth Schmidt.
A private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery in Kohler. A memorial mass at St. Clement Catholic Church will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Fran's name may be made to:
St. Clement Catholic Church
807 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53081
University of Wisconsin Foundation
Robert A. and Frances C. Keller Chancellor's Scholarship Fund
1848 University Avenue
Madison, WI 53708-8860
The family is grateful to the staff of Harvest Home Assisted Living for their dedicated and compassionate care for Fran during her stay.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 10 to May 12, 2020