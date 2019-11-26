|
Frances "Fran" Beckmann, 85 years old, of Kiel, died Friday evening November 22, 2019 at Pine Haven Christian Home, Sheboygan Falls.
She was born on December 24, 1933, daughter of the late John Valentine & Pauline Frances (Hanke) Keller. Fran attended school in Chilton and Kiel, and was a 1951 graduate of Kiel High School.
On October 15, 1955, she was united in marriage to Orville Beckmann at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church Rectory in Kiel, WI. Fran enjoyed reading, taking walks, vegetable and flower gardening, going dancing, playing cards with family and friends, and their annual trips to Mesa, AZ. She loved their Cedar Lake (cottage) home, which was her pride and joy for many years. She loved paddle boating, pontoon rides with family and friends, and being the hostess for many gatherings through the years at Cedar Lake. Orv preceded her in death on February 26, 2017.
Fran was an active member of St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the Kiel Auxilary, and belonged to the Kiel Red Hat Ladies.
Through the years, she worked many jobs. In her earlier years, she worked at Kiel General Telephone Company, Roecks Bakery, and HG Weber Company as a secretary. Besides the most important job of raising 7 children, she worked at Copp's in Madison, Brockman's Market, Johnston's Bakery, and H.C.Prange / Younkers in Sheboygan, where she retired from.
She is survived by her children; Carol Beckmann of Phoenix, AZ, Jeff (Kim) Beckmann of Madison, Julie Beckmann of Austin, TX, Mark (Hayden) Beckmann of Buckeye, AZ, Debbie (Rick) Hansen of Howards Grove, Kim (Jeff) Irish of Sheboygan, and Steve (Lucinda) Beckmann of Madison. Fran was a proud grandma to 18 grandchildren; Callie Gardunio, Jeffrey (Annie) Beckmann, Stephanie (Bill) Topel, Ryan Beckmann, Jonathon (Amy) Witte, Johanna Beckmann, Katie (Tim) Popp, Jennifer Beckmann, Jessica (Eric) Luecke, Jordan Gollhardt, Ryan (Rhiannon) Hansen, Nicole (Brad) Schmitz, Sky (Kevin) Schreiber, Mellisa (Ryan) Herlache, Rachel Irish , Brenda Irish, Nicholas & Morgan Beckmann. She is further survived by 18 great grandchildren; Rachael, Madison, Logan, Ava, Khloe, Kaiya, Alayna, Aubrey, Hailey, Autumn, Hudson, Greyson, Lluvia, Lyndon, Lila, Avery, Emelia and Ezekial. Fran is also survived by a brother-in-law, Eugene Beckmann.
She was preceded in death by granddaughter; Kristin Beckmann, great grandson; Dylan DePetro, 3 brothers; David(Evelyn), Frederick (Dorothy), and infant Donald, 4 sisters; Dorothy (James) Huberty, Madelle (Al) Notter, Lucille (Ray) Crittenden, Jeanette (Gail) Vanman, and sister-in-law; Barbara Beckmann.
Mass of Christian Burial for Fran will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday November 30, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church (413 Fremont St., Kiel). Family and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Cremation has taken place with burial to follow at Schleswig Cemetery, Rockville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aurora Hospice (who cared so compassionately for Mom the last month) and to St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Special thanks to ALL of the wonderful caring staff at Pine Haven who helped Mom and showed love to her.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home of Kiel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019