Frances M. Kruis
Oostburg - Frances M. Kruis, 83, of Oostburg died unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
Fran was born in Sheboygan on March 28, 1937 the daughter of the late Lewis and Jeanette (VanDriest) Brusse. She was a 1955 graduate of Oostburg High School. On October 27, 1956 she married Henry J. Kruis in Sheboygan. They celebrated 63 years of marriage together. Fran was employed in the food service department of Oostburg Public Schools for 31 years before her retirement in 2002.
Fran was a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Oostburg and sang in the church choir. Fran was a faithful fan of Oostburg High School sports, and enjoyed the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, cooking, baking, camping, bowling, and collecting teddy bears.
Fran is survived by her husband, Henry "Hank"; one daughter, Jan (Thomas) Ziegler of Sheboygan; one son, Dale Kruis of Oostburg; five grandchildren Dawn (Don) Anderson, James Ziegler, Nathaniel Forward, Tiffany Forward, Shannon Kruis; seven great grandchildren; one great great grandson; six sisters-in-law, Molly Brusse of Oostburg, LaVerne (Elwood) Soerens of Sheboygan Falls, Ruth Kruis of Sheboygan Falls, Marion Staley of Illinois, Betty Erickson of Sheboygan, Irene (Don) Schmitt of Sheboygan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Eugene "Hector" and Richard Brusse.
Family and friends will gather at a visitation to be held at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 3-5 pm. Due to health department regulations, face masks and social distancing are required.
A private family service to celebrate her life will take place on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10 am with Rev. Brian Jacobson officiating. Private burial will follow at Oostburg Cemetery. Friends may join the service via live stream by connecting to www.facebook.com/frankruis
For additional information and online condolences please visit www.wenigfh.com
Memorial contributions can be made in Fran's name.
The staff of the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Kruis family.