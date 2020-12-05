Frances Meinen
Cedar Grove - Frances M. Meinen, 85, of Cedar Grove, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Pine Haven Covenant Home in Sheboygan Falls.
Frances was born on November 12, 1935, in Sheboygan, daughter of Chester and Agnes (TenPas) Hyink. She was a 1953 graduate of Cedar Grove High School. On September 9, 1955, she married Earl Arthur Meinen in Cedar Grove. Earl preceded her in death on July 7, 2018. Frances was a devoted homemaker but also worked at the Kohler Co., Larsen Canning Co., Thomas Industries, Kohl's, Boston Store and McDonalds.
Coming from a large family, she was all about family. She will be remembered for her annual Holland Fest family gatherings and her old-fashioned Christmas for her grandchildren. She enjoyed time with her sisters and trips to the Fireside Dinner Theater.
Frances was a charter member of Faith Reformed Church in Cedar Grove, where she was active in the choir, Women's Ministry, Prison Ministry, and as a Sunday school teacher. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and proud of her Dutch heritage. Frances enjoyed shopping, bus trips, and music. Frances had a love for people and enjoyed socializing and helping anyone in need.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Susan Mulder of Kalamazoo, MI; her two sons, Gil (Julie) Meinen and Ward (Debbie) Meinen, both of Cedar Grove; seven grandchildren, Bret (Heidi) Meinen, Katie (Michael) Lubbert, Chad (Megan) Mulder, Molly (Dr. Andrew) Schuelke, Jessica (Marcus) Buehler, Courtney Mulder, and Erika Meinen; eight great-grandchildren, Brianna and Connor Meinen, Greysen and Logan Lubbert, Everett and Ellie Schuelke, and Myla Jay and Boden Mulder; four sisters, Charlene Dana of Cedar Grove, Delores Kappers of Sheboygan Falls, LaFayne Judson of IL, and Rodell Riemersma of Oshkosh; and sisters-in-law, Ruth Kruis of Sheboygan Falls, Vera (Ray) Lammers of SC, and Muriel Meinen of Cedar Grove.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; her sister, Iris (Donald) Rauwerdink, and brothers-in-law, Eugene Kappers, Gordon Dana, Irv Judson, and Andrew Riemersma.
A private family memorial service to celebrate Frances' life will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11 am with Rev. Zachary Tarter officiating.
. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in the Town of Holland.
A memorial fund has been established in Frances' name for Faith Reformed Church and Pine Haven Christian Communities.
The Meinen family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Pine Haven Christian Home for the loving and dedicated care shown to Frances for the past five years, but especially during this time of pandemic with restricted family visitation.
